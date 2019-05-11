ESPN’s Laura Rutledge names some SEC football favorites

By Doug Segrest

SEC Network analyst Laura Rutledge talks about why she loves to visit Children's of Alabama and some high points of covering SEC football. (Regions Doing More Today)

ESPN personality Laura Rutledge takes a few minutes with the Doing More Today crew to discuss why she visits Children’s of Alabama hospital each year prior to the Regions Tradition.

“I love coming here. It’s just a really special place,” Rutledge said. “It’s one of those places where you come and you know really special things are happening here.”

Spend a couple of minutes with the SEC Network host as she also shares her thoughts on college football – including the best place to pregame in the SEC.

This item originally appeared on Regions Doing More Today.

